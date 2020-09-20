Baseball Joker home reporter Roope Korhonen emptied the entire field and postponed the baseball championship decision to Sotkamo

Kouvola can still wait for the Finnish championship.

Sotkamon Jymy was able to prevent the Kouvola Ball Beaters’ gold festival on Sunday, so the Superpesis championship has been solved once in the last six seasons with the fastest possible formula.

KpL, who has been waiting for the Finnish Championship gold for 44 years, was already licking the championship until the Kainuu joker Roope Korhonen, 39, showed his greatness. Korhonen cleared the start in the super shift pair. KpL lost 1–2 (0–4, 7–1, 0–5). With the wins equal to 1–1, the solution moved to the third final next Saturday in Sotkamo Hiukka.

“Last season, the final place was already broken for KpL at home in the fourth semi-final. We won it and the fifth encounter at our home field. I hope history repeats itself, ”Korhonen grinned.

“Jymy clearly raised his level in this game from yesterday’s Sotkamo match. In a week’s time, the one whose joker will hit the most important runs will win, ”said KpL’s game director Iiro Haimi.

The match was sold out as early as Thursday and there were 2,580 spectators.

As can be deduced from the episode readings, the game was at least threefold. The opening period got out of the hands of the hosts with Roope Korhonen’s two brilliant withdrawals, a space from the wrong pass and a strong blow to the second hatch.

The escape of the second episode to Kopla was guaranteed by a joker Jere Dahlström with two withdrawals and a joker from Jymy’s third hatch two runs after his changeover Sasu Toika.

In the super shift pair, KpL had made one fire in the opening, when Korhonen’s repatriation sank slightly in the middle. A strong blow sank from the marathon gate to the scenery of the copper Tommi Mäentaustan with a slip. Korhonen beat 1 + 6 runs in the game and Jymy’s other 11 players a total of three.

“Our team is extremely tough at the moment. We knew we were good enough to win the Finnish championship, ”shouted Jymy’s fan Jani Komulainen.

KPL: n the winners were the bouncer who bounced off half of their top shots Juha Hacklin (8 strokes / 8 attempts) and locker Janne Kivipelto (1/1). In addition to Roope Korhonen (11/16), a minor locker stood out Aapo Komulainen (3/5). Jymy was 24–16 ahead in three situations.

“I didn’t get any middle hits in the training on Saturday, not in the morning practice on Sunday and not even in the warm-up before the game. Didn’t really know what I would have dared to say to the game manager. I guess that’s how it should be that the captain carries the team in difficult moments, ”grinned Korhonen, 39, who is poking his 20th Finnish Championship medal this season.

“A pure one-run shot was the blow of Roope’s super shift pair. Now we have to start pouring Jymy again in Hiuka, ”Hacklin acknowledged.