Baseball | Jere Dahlström, who lives in Jyväskylä, constantly drives to Helsinki: “A good alternative and a different challenge”

After a gap year, Jere Dahlström moved to the third level of baseball in Puna-Musti. Now he tells why.

Atmosphere Helsinki’s Meilahti is electrified when the number 10 of the home team Puna-Musti steps into the home base with a bat in hand.

The home crowd expects and the opponent fears that Jere Dahlström once again takes the mantle of the solver on his shoulders. He has done so countless times.

Dahlström, 44, is a name recognized by people other than baseball’s most passionate followers. He is one of the most effective homers of all time.

The graduate of Vaasa’s Maila has achieved almost everything possible in baseball. Now he wreaks havoc at the national game’s third-highest league level.

Why the hell?

“This was a new kind of challenge. I went a year without playing, but I still wanted to play all the time. There just wasn’t such a sensible alternative,” Dahlström replies.

Red-Black Dahlström finished Juho Juhantalo attracted. Löjätykki has known the chairman of the club since his youth and describes him as “good at talking.”

Juhantalo’s speaking skills alone did not put all the pieces in order in the everyday puzzle of a con player who lives in Jyväskylä with his family.

“When the wife is a private entrepreneur and there are two children at home, there are always challenges to reconcile,” says Dahlström.

“Certain clubs that inquired were impossible and I couldn’t go and play for them. Helsinki was a good alternative and a slightly different challenge.”

Grasping that has made Dahlström a family man who drives a car. He admits that during the summer there has been “quite a lot of travel” between Central Finland and the capital.

Jere Dahlström was awarded as PuMu’s best in the losing playoff opening. He scored four runs despite not getting a home run in every inning.

Dahlström has played 22 major league seasons in his career. He played his last Superpesis games in the summer of 2022 and scored 1+45 runs in 26 regular season games.

The summer in Puna-Musti has proven that Dahlström is still a dangerous solver. It is easy to imagine that jobs would have been found at a higher level than the Suomensarja as well.

“Probably so, but in the Finnish series you have to train well and work hard if you want to succeed. Not there by itself, but to go for a hobby,” he says.

In the summer, Dahlström focuses on family life and baseball, because there is understandably no gap the size of civil work in the middle of everyday life running in two places.

“Summer is spent working with the sport, and autumns, winters and springs are spent doing other things. I’ve been a mixed worker, i.e. I’ve done almost anything that came along.”

His career Dahlström experienced a star moment in the game in September 2010, when he hit the ball into the Savonjoki surrounding Vimpel’s Saarikenta for 1+3 runs.

The strike decided Veto’s return to Finnish champion after a 45-year hiatus and was awarded the year’s most inspiring sports moment at the Sports Gala.

“I myself have strong family roots in Vimpeli and I played there for years, so the culture of Vimpeli and the support from the village is absolutely incredible.”

“In every team, it has been an honor to be able to step onto the field in a game uniform, but it was very unique in Vimpel”, adds Dahlström.

In Vedo, he won two silvers and one bronze in addition to the SC gold. Dahlström has also had a taste of SM medals twice in Kouvola and once in Seinäjoki.

Jere Dahlström’s breakthrough that decided the Finnish championship for Vimpelin Vedo was chosen as the most moving sports moment of 2010 at the Sports Gala.

The batting joker one of the goals is to promote the Puna-Musti’s ambitious goals already this fall.

Puna-Mustat plans to play in the men’s Superpes in the new stadium in 2027 and be the country’s largest baseball club in 2030. The vision is bold, but realistic, according to Dahlström.

“Of course, it requires success at the player level and so on, but yes, everything is completely possible, and I don’t think there are any exaggerations in the goals,” he says.

“But there are tough series. First you have to take care of this series and after that you have to go up the next series level. Yes, there is work to be done to make something like this successful.”

The journey to Ykköspesis is a three-step process. The winners of the semi-finals within the group get to the final match of the southern group, the winner of which will qualify for promotion with the winner of the western group.

In Meilahten the sports park’s baseball field is modest. The stadium is the thing that requires the most development in the Puna-Musti as a whole.

“I think everything is going in the right direction, but the biggest thing is to get a few spectators on the field,” Dahlström sees.

He understands Meilahti’s limitations on construction, but at least a notch better conditions would not be a hindrance to the development of operations.

“If you think about this last game of the regular season, where there was a fair amount of water, the people in the stands were quite wet,” says Dahlström.

In the same breath, the batting joker praises the fanatical group of supporters of the second side, who arrive regardless of the conditions to create an atmosphere for every match.

In the summer of 2010, Jere Dahlström was in high spirits. He hit 0+58 runs in 21 games in the regular season and 2+32 runs in 11 games in the playoffs. Dahlström, who decided the championship for Vimpelin Vedo, was also chosen as the joker of the year in the 2010 season.

In the important Dahlström also plays the role of mood creator, igniting the audience with his solutions. Even an outfielder’s flipper shakes differently in front of a power joker.

“In a certain way, I wish there was such a small advantage, but these young people today want to challenge their parents more. I think that’s right.”

Dahlström’s batting is going, as he scored 54 runs in 14 regular season games for Puna-Musti. In a losing semifinal opener, he scored four runs.

The shouts from the stands that are part of baseball have not bothered Konkar, who says that “there have been almost no receipts at all” in away games. Instead, old memories have been bled.

“There are more gentlemen like that who remember that sometime in the 90s I was in the First Division at the same time as them.”

Finnish series Dahlström, who is used to playoff games in tougher places in the autumn deciders, intends to make it known with his being and actions that now is the time to enjoy.

“Now are the best moments, when we go to really hard games, because you don’t need anything else but to win.”

Dahlström says that his best memories are getting transport as a team from the trip.

“Personal achievements have not been so important. Although many people think that they are perhaps the most important things, they have never been for me.”