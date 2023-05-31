Baseball | Janette Lepistö reached 700 runs batted in seventh in the women’s Superpes

Lepistö reached 700 batted runs in record time.

Lapuan Virkiän Janette Lepistö reached 700 runs batted in on Wednesday as the seventh player all-time in the Women’s Super Bowl. Lepistö reached the limit in his team Lapua Virkiä’s match against Kempeleen Kirii on Wednesday.

Lepistö, who debuted in the main league in 2014, reached the achievement in record time in 212 matches. The achievement has been reached second fastest Henna Salmelawho needed 291 matches to reach 700 runs scored.

The top spot in the all-time batsman statistics is held by the one who scored 843 runs Tanja Vehniäinenwho ended his career with three championships in Virkiä 2011–2013.

Women’s Superpesis:

Joensuu Maila–Seinäjoki Maila-Jussit 0–2 (0–3, 3–7)

Lapuan Virkiä–Kempeleen Kiri 2–0 (5–0, 4–0)

Mailattaret, Vaasa–Jyväskylä Kirittäret 0–1 (5–6, 4–4)

Fera, Rauma–Roihuttaret, Helsinki 2–0 (5–0, 5–1)

Hamina Ballolijat–Päsäkarhut, Pori 1–2k (6–3, 2–5, 0–0, 3–5)

Manse PP, Tampere–Hyvinkään Tahko 2–0 (10–0, 8–3)