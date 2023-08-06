Baseball | Itä stretched its winning streak to three in the men’s East–West

The decider of the East, Roope Korhonen, 42, returned to the value match for the first time in the 2020s only because it was played on his home field in Sotkamo.

Men’s The East–Länsi of baseball got a new hero on Sunday, when the match was played in Sotkamo this summer. Represented his breeding club Jymy in the main league throughout the 2000s Roope Korhonen42, had already announced that Idä’s career was over for the Seinäjoki game in 2019.

On Sunday, joker Korhonen pulled a new home run from his sleeve in the deciding moments of the super inning, which surprised the entire Länne outfield. Two consecutive home runs of the same kind led Idä to a runaway victory in the super innings and a 3–1 victory and a 2–1 game victory.

“Where did you find that punch? It wasn’t in any of the books,” said Länne’s first prize winner Olli Heikkala.

Vimpelin Vedo, represented by Heikkala, probably has the most accurate shot maps of the Sotkamo players’ shot selections.

“In a television interview, I promised a cupper arm even before my at-bat. The first hit was so bad that I wanted to hit it a second time,” Korhonen grinned.

Wasn’t it brave to reveal it right before the playoffs started?

“That was also practiced in the winter, but there are better shots in the bank. The cupper’s arm is not at the top of the cavalcade.”

Korhonen has played in Jymy in 12 championship seasons. In the official statistics, he has 19 SM medals. Korhonen, who started his career as a coach and supported Jymy as a wild card player for a long time, played eight consecutive East–West championships from 2005 to 2012. Since then, the account has accumulated four individual matches.

“I sent a message to the selector of the East several years ago that I shouldn’t be named on the lists,” said Korhonen, who also worked full-time as a civilian for almost his entire playing career, and for whom Roope is a sort of stage name.

You could see from everything that the success of Sotkamo in East-West would take a deep toll on Mikko Korhos, whose real name is.

“This couldn’t have gone any better. I hadn’t received the best-in-field award in East-West before, so it’s good to end these games here,” described Korhonen, who struck out five runs in six innings on Sunday.

Without hitting the commercial, his breakthrough shot that bounced over the back of the dugout in the second inning would have yielded 1+1 more runs.

Korhonen the new home run he pulled out of his sleeve suited the nature of the show perfectly. Tuomas Jussila and Janne Mäkelä showed off some tingly cuppins, but Hiukka’s gem was KpL’s and Idä’s second keeper Matti Latvala the apple trick.

Latvala misled the apple he took from the hotel’s breakfast table by throwing the forward out of the nest and got the referee Jari Saarasen too to whistle the fire before noticing the illegal gimmick.

Next year, Itä–Lännet will be played at Hippos in Jyväskylä.

Additions August 6, 2023 at 5:10 p.m.: Completed the story throughout and added comments, among other things.