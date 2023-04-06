Homegrown pitcher Irving Eduardo Cota Álvarez signed his signature with the Major League Baseball organization, the New York Mets.

In a simple ceremony held in his native Collective Bagojo, Ahomethe young prospect officially committed to the Metropolitans, having family and friends as witnesses.

The tall pitcher was selected as the first signing by the Cañeros de Los Mochis for the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League in 2020, while in the Mexican Baseball League he debuted in 2022 with the Tigres de Quintana Roo.

New York Mets scout Martín Arvizu He was in charge of signing the baseball player born on February 14, 2004, at the event where the Tigres de Quintana Roo scout, José Luis Valdez, was also present.

We recommend you read:

In the coming days, the Sinaloan baseball player will be sent by the metropolitan organization to the Dominican Republic Summer League.