Baseball HS will broadcast the baseball playoff Kouvola-Kitee reside at 2.45 pm

September 5, 2020
HS.fi will broadcast a reside broadcast of the Superpesis playoff sport Kouvola Pallonlyöjät ja Kiteen Pallo – 90 to its digital subscribers. The subscriber of Printed Helsingin Sanomat can complement his order with digital studying rights at HS.fi/taydenna.

Kouvalan Toni Kohonen hit the ball within the Superpesis match Manse PP – KPL in Tampere on 5 July.­Image: Kalle Parkkinen / Lehtikuva

14:00

HELSINKI In the course of the autumn, information digital subscribers will be capable to watch soccer males’s Veikkausliiga and ladies’s Nationwide League in addition to males’s Superpesis matches on the HS web site and the HS software. On Saturday, it’s the flip of the baseball playoff spherical match KPL – KiPa-90. The published begins at 2.45pm and the match at 3pm.

