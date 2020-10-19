Arlington The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Major League Baseball World Series that begins Wednesday night. The team from California prevailed on Sunday evening (local time) in the decisive seventh game 4-3 against the Atlanta Braves and also won 4-3 after victories.

For the Dodgers, who were behind 0: 2 and 1: 3 after victories, it is the third participation in the final series of the MLB in four years. The team has been waiting for the championship since 1988. The day before, the Rays had also prevailed against the Houston Astros in a seventh game. They hope to win their first title.