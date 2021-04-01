Baseball | ESPN: President Joe Biden criticized Rangers’ decision to fill the auditorium

The Rangers are the only MLB baseball team that doesn’t limit the number of audiences in their first game.

The United States president Joe Biden criticized ESPN in an interview, MLB baseball Texas Rangers ’decision to take the entire 40,300 people pulling their home stadium to full spectators for its season-opening game on April 5th.

“I think it’s a mistake. They should listen to the doctor Anthony Faucia, scientists and experts. I don’t think it makes sense, ”Biden said.

The Rangers are the only MLB baseball team that doesn’t limit the number of audiences in their first game. Viewers are required to wear face masks except when eating or drinking. Since the opening game, the Rangers have announced that they will only get the audience into their home games while maintaining safety distances.

Earlier this week, the American Football NFL League has said it will seek to begin its season on September 9 for full audiences.