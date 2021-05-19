Baseball | Embarrassing compulsion brought the MLB player a dull receipt from teammates – a “crime scene” appeared in the stadium

Joey Gallo of Texas Rangers advanced on the field so eagerly that he stumbled into the No. 1 nest.

Every a team athlete knows that he or she will sometimes be the subject of an acknowledgment or prank inside his or her own locker room.

Sometimes the rude receipt of teammates spreads through the world following sports. This is what happened to a baseball MLB league player Joey Gallolle.

Gallo, 27, representing the Texas Rangers, got a free pass to the No. 1 nest in a match against the New York Yankees. He embarked on a journey of light jogging, but at the same time saw his opportunity to escape to second place and accelerated his pace.

The attempt ended in embarrassment – Gallo stumbled into the No. 1 nest and flew to his face on the surface of Globe Life Field, Rangers ’home stadium.

Mixed MLB League that over a million Youtube subscribers Jomboy Media -spinning sports media James O’Brien posted a video of Gallo’s unlucky attempt.

“I tried not to laugh. I wanted to make sure he was okay because he shook his knee and it worried me. When I found out that everything was ok, I wanted to giggle a little, ”Rangers head coach Chris Woodward said according to MLB pages.

Gallon compuration inspired his teammate to brutally prank, and a staged crime scene staged during the next day’s match awaited at the stadium in Arlington.

In the middle of the area delimited by a square with the help of posts and ribbons, a work of art drawn in the sand was found, in which the position of the fall of Gallo was immortalized. The outline is surrounded by Gallo’s helmet, punching gloves and ankle protectors.

Crime scene images spread to the world, at least in Rangers Taylor Hearnin and Willie Calhounin sharing. Gallo also posted a picture in the stories of his Instagram account.

Texas Rangers shared a screenshot of Gallo’s post on their own Twitter account.

The match with Gallo ended early on Tuesday morning in Finnish time for the Rangers 5-2 win.

The work of art did not help the Rangers the next day: the Yankees won the match played early on Wednesday morning in Finnish time in runs 7-4.