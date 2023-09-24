Baseball | Baseball’s freshly baked championship trophy immediately fell apart: “Rip Silmu”

The championship trophy could not withstand Pori’s Pesäkarhuje celebrations.

On Saturday the celebration of the finished Finnish baseball championship was too much for the baseball championship trophy named Silmu. The trophy fell apart and the curled club part came off its base right during the first night of the party.

The fate of the trophy can be seen from several stories and pictures shared by Pori Pesäkarhu players on social media. For example Emilia Eastern Light shared a picture of the broken trophy in his Instagram stories with the caption “Rip Silmu”. The story was made on Saturday around 10 pm.

Bronze the trophy is a visual artist Hey Ahon designed by and art potter and sculptor Kirsi Siponen swear.

Immediately after the announcement at the beginning of September, Silmu shared opinions in the audience. Already at that time, one commentator had an ominous assessment of the durability of the trophy on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter). He wrote that the flower in the trophy “is guaranteed to be lost after the first championship party.”