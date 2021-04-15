Baseball | Baseball spreads in Finland – there are already enough teams for three league levels, and Superpesis clubs are taking over the sport

At least JymyJussi, Manse PP, Tahko, Jymy and JoMa are interested in baseball.

Baseball The number of teams in Finland is currently growing so fast that the sport will be played at three different league levels next summer.

A new 3rd division will be established alongside the Finnish Championship series and the second highest league level, the Fat Lizard League, the Finnish Baseball and Softball Association announced on Thursday.

“I’m really positively surprised at how well the new approach has been received, particularly baseball clubs,” President of the Union Jukka Ropponen said in a statement.

Superpesis clubs are taking over baseball with the crowd. JymyJussit from Seinäjoki brings together the team, and Manse PP from Tampere is also starting his activities in baseball.

In addition, Hyvinkää Tahko, Joensuu Maila and Sotkamo Jymy intend to establish their first teams for a possible future season.