Baseball Baseball finals will not be played at the Olympic Stadium in autumn 2022, top clubs opposed the idea

The Superpesis clubs did not unanimously warm up for the transfer to the final spot.

Superpesis The finals of the 2022 season will not be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. The matter was decided by the Federal Board of the Baseball Federation.

The much-talked-about intent among the baseball crowd to play the Superpesis men’s and women’s anniversary finals at the Olympic Stadium has failed. The chairman of the Baseball Association confirms this Ossi Savolainen.

“This is the situation, those final matches will not be played at the Olympic Stadium, the league system will be built in a different way.”

“Most of the clubs were behind the event and a possible series system. Still, we thought it was a smart retreat from the plan for the sake of unity, as we didn’t find common ground with all the clubs.”

Savolainen admits that he is personally upset by the decision.

“I think playing the finals at the Olympic Stadium would have served the entire baseball business and its future. I admit, of course, that this would not necessarily have been the case for an individual club.”

Savolainen says that the dialogue with the clubs has been unnecessarily limited during the Korona period.

“It has happened. In the most difficult cases, personal contacts and interaction would be important. Sometimes decisions have to be tried in a hurry, and this was not the best possible situation. This has certainly been a difficult situation for many, so now we are calming the situation.”

To the question, whether most of the clubs with a realistic chance of surviving the final against the event, Savolainen gives a circling answer.

“Good conclusion, the dilemma you put forward is pretty much true. You still have to remember that the baseball movement and the federal board’s decision makers should look at the baseball movement as a whole, its future, and its visibility through related issues.”

The chairman emphasized that not all the events at the Olympic Stadium had been abandoned.

“This could mean that there are some clubs there, for example. We also have to remember that the baseball movement includes baseball. We will weigh up the options in the future.”