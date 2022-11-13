Baseball | Armand Duplantis’ brother made his debut in the Swedish national team: “Mondo was really good too”

Sweden represented by Duplantis lost all their matches in the tournament in Tenerife.

Pole vault superstar By Armand “Mondo” Duplantis big brother Antoine Duplantis has played his first matches in the Swedish national team. The sport is baseball.

Swedish public broadcasting company SVT says Duplantis, 26, played in four matches at the tournament in Tenerife. Sweden lost all their matches. However, Duplantis was clearly considered a better player than the other players on the Swedish team.

It’s not a big surprise, as Duplantis plays professionally in the United States in the lower league levels – he was booked by the MLB club New York Mets in 2019, but a place in the major league has not been released.

“It was really fun to play. They are very passionate,” Duplantis said, according to Swedish news agency TT.

Duplantis hopes that enough players will be brought to Sweden for a competitive league.

“There is development in Sweden and Europe. When you keep investing, good things happen.”

Duplantis also said that his brother, Olympic pole vaulter and world record holder Armand Duplantis, used to play baseball.

“He was a good player when he was younger, but now he hasn’t played in ten years. But he was really good,” Antoine Duplantis said.

“His golf swing may have influenced his baseball swing too much.”