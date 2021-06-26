For

When and where is it celebrated



From July 21 to August 7. Yokohama Stadium, 35,000 spectators.Field of one of the most important teams in Japan. Stadium Azuma from Fukushima, to 14,300 fans.

What does sport and competition consist of?

At the Games, baseball will be men’s and softball only for women, although this sport is played even in mixed leagues. The size of the ball is a difference: smaller in baseball, it forces the playing fields to be larger with hits of more than 120 meters to pitches at an average speed of 130 km / h, while in softball the dimensions are small and the launches do not reach 90 km / h. The way the ball is put into play also differs: in baseball the pitcher (pitcher) can use a wide range of options, while in softball the pitcher’s ball comes out from below in a kind of grinder with the arm running the ball. threw.

The two disciplines are similar in the way they play: two teams of nine athletes who attack and defend. It is attacked in the batting turn, in which it is a matter of advancing through the three bases until reaching the initial, which is a race. You progress progressively according to the distances you achieve in batting, from base to base, because you have to step on all the pads to reach the initial. The batting team attacks until the defenders have three eliminations, changing turns.

The attackers are eliminated either because they hit and the defenders catch it before it touches the ground (fly), or because the ball touches the ground, but it reaches the base defender earlier and the attacker is eliminated in the run, or simply because he fails in his attempt to hit the ball sent by the pitcher (strike) three times. However, if he takes the ball out of the field (homerun) he achieves a direct run both for himself and for the rest of his teammates who are already on a base, with a value of a minimum of one run and a maximum of four. You can also access the base when the pitcher sends four missed shots (balls).

The defense places nine players to cover the field: the pitcher and the catcher are the defensive pair by definition, plus four players in the infield: one per base plus a center half. Three players are placed outside, about 100 meters away from home plate, the place where the batter is placed and where he has to go to add the runs.

The games are not played on time, but the best in the nine innings (each inning consists of an attack and a defense from each team). The tie is not contemplated, so if there are tables at the end of the ninth inning, it is extended to another one, and so on until there is a winner.

Did you know… Baseball debuted at the Games in Barcelona in 1992, and softball in 1996. It left the Olympic program in 2008 and Japan has recovered it for Tokyo 2020 because it is the most important team sport in the country. In baseball, Cuba has won three golds and two silvers, and the United States the other two golds. In softball, after winning four gold medals, the United States suffered its only defeat to Japan, which it had previously beaten, in the final in Beijing: 3-1.

Medals that are distributed and modalities

two Medals GOLD

two Medals SILVER

two Medals BRONZE MALE

6 Countries

FEMININE

6Countries

Only six countries participate in each of these two sports, with which a competition system has been established that ensures 16 games: two groups of three teams, all against all, and from that initial classification the direct confrontations begin. with two tables, the losers and the winners. Two losses mean direct elimination.

The competition system is the same for both disciplines.

Attention to… For Tokyo 2020 the novelty is that the teams will be able to bring professional players from the United States Major Leagues following the agreement of the International Federation with MLB. That will allow completing squads of 26 players (two more than initially planned), with 14 field players and 12 pitchers to preserve arm health (professionals cannot pitch two games in a row, as a rule).

With the presence of professionals, the United States and the Dominican Republic are the most talented countries taking advantage of a moment of Cuban crisis, whose best selectable players act in the Japanese league. Japan, which plays at home and has an important professional league, is also one of the candidates to fight for the medals.