Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Baseball | An American father moved to Finland with his family and unexpectedly ended up in a liability wash: "I was completely confused"

July 31, 2024
Baseball | An American father moved to Finland with his family and unexpectedly ended up in a liability wash: “I was completely confused”
Paul York ended up as the head coach of the Finnish national baseball team by chance. York, who moved to Finland with his family, sees potential in the national team even for the Los Angeles Olympics.

American Paul York moved his wife in December 2023 of Sarah York to Helsinki for work. Three months later, he was the head coach of the Finnish national baseball team.

“We were told that there isn’t even baseball in Finland,” says York.

“I could never have imagined being the head coach of a country’s national team.”

“This is an honorable position and I take it very seriously.”

