Baseball | Already another bird died within a week after being hit by a baseball – the batter apologized to the animal organization

On Monday the batter hit a birdie, last week the pitcher.

Cleveland Guardians Will Brennan hit a hard hit down the field in the MLB game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The ball hit a small black bird that was killed by the ball traveling at 100.1 miles per hour (161 kilometers per hour), says The Guardian.

The referees of the match stopped the match so that the field staff could move the bird off the field.

After the match, Brennan apologized for the incident to the animal rights organization Peta.

“I’m really sorry, Peta and the bird watchers. Unfortunate sacrifice,” Brennan wrote on Twitter.

It was the second time in a week that an MLB player has unintentionally killed a bird. Last week the Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen threw a curveball in the warm-up that hit a birdie.

In Monday night’s game, the Guardians beat the White Sox 3–0.