Ahome, Sinaloa.- The selection of the Municipal League of Ahome tied his ticket to the playoff round in the National Heavyweight Junior Youth (9-10 years) category baseball tournament that takes place in this city. The Mochitenses closed their participation in the regular phase with a resounding victory of 18 runs by 4 over the Tamaulipas League of Nuevo Laredo.

The hosts opened the scoring in the first inning with a 3-run rally that started Brandon Ibarra with a home run, while Ángel Sandoval also hit the fence and took Karlos Zavala ahead.

The Tamaulipas turned the scoreboard around with 4 runs in the second inningtaking advantage of the lack of control of the opposing pitchers. Those commanded by Luis Coronel equalized the cards in the third, thanks to a double by Luis Rosario Acuña who sent Karlos Zavala to the plate. The locals took off with a juicy bunch of 14 races in the opening of the fifth roll.

Luis Rosario Acuña brought two to the plate with unstoppable, Ángel Sandoval another 3 with his second hit of 4 seasons, Julián Soto one more with a double, Everardo Quintero another with a single, Brandon Ibarra one with an unstoppable, José Francisco Camargo another 3 with a double and Ángel Sandoval put definitive figures with his third home run of the day.

Ahome is in the playoffs

The victory went to the numbers of Luis Rosario Acuña with work of 2 innings and a third in relief work to starter Roberto Torres, who remained on the hill for an inning and two thirds and finished José Francisco Camargo with an inning of 3 strikeouts. .

The disaster was charged to Roberto González, who pitched 3 and two thirds innings and was supported by Elian González, Iker Gatica, Gael Valdez and Ángel Valerio.