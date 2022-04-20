Ahome, Sinaloa.- The selection of the Municipal League of Ahome tied his ticket to the playoff round in the National Heavyweight Junior Youth (9-10 years) category baseball tournament that takes place in this city. The Mochitenses closed their participation in the regular phase with a resounding victory of 18 runs by 4 over the Tamaulipas League of Nuevo Laredo.
The hosts opened the scoring in the first inning with a 3-run rally that started Brandon Ibarra with a home run, while Ángel Sandoval also hit the fence and took Karlos Zavala ahead.
The Tamaulipas turned the scoreboard around with 4 runs in the second inningtaking advantage of the lack of control of the opposing pitchers. Those commanded by Luis Coronel equalized the cards in the third, thanks to a double by Luis Rosario Acuña who sent Karlos Zavala to the plate. The locals took off with a juicy bunch of 14 races in the opening of the fifth roll.
Luis Rosario Acuña brought two to the plate with unstoppable, Ángel Sandoval another 3 with his second hit of 4 seasons, Julián Soto one more with a double, Everardo Quintero another with a single, Brandon Ibarra one with an unstoppable, José Francisco Camargo another 3 with a double and Ángel Sandoval put definitive figures with his third home run of the day.
The victory went to the numbers of Luis Rosario Acuña with work of 2 innings and a third in relief work to starter Roberto Torres, who remained on the hill for an inning and two thirds and finished José Francisco Camargo with an inning of 3 strikeouts. .
The disaster was charged to Roberto González, who pitched 3 and two thirds innings and was supported by Elian González, Iker Gatica, Gael Valdez and Ángel Valerio.
