Baseball A strong display of favorites at the start of Superpesis

Mansen’s men are the favorites of all game managers at the Summer Superpesis.

Men The season at the domestic fields of Superpesis started on Thursday with two matches. Joensuu Maila hosts Pattijoki Athletes in Töölö, Helsinki. Sotkamo’s Jymy had taken his home game against Pallo-Veikko in Imatra to Kitra in Alajärvi.

Jymy, who took the serial points from IPV in Fuengirola, Spain, in April, also found Imatra residents in Southern Ostrobothnia, now reading 2–0 (4–0, 5–2). Joker Roope Korhonen sivalsi two runs in both periods.

“Under normal conditions, we got to play like this in May. All the runs were actually hit with no shots taken, even though the thermometer only showed nine degrees, ”described Jymy’s game manager Jani Komulainen.

From the IPV on Thursday were on the sidelines experienced Toni Laakso, Toni Kohonen, Sasu Toika and Sasu Iivarinen.

JoMa recorded the rain by whipping at the Töölö football stadium with a 2–0 (1–0, 2–1) victory over the people of Raahe. The winning run in both episodes was marked by a joker who switched from IPV to JoMan Juho Toivola.

“It was exciting at first, but we have to be happy when we were able to twist the win at the end of the episodes,” concluded JoMan’s new game manager. Mikko Huotari.

From the main series map the Hamina Ballers who fell in the autumn and Siilinjärvi Pesis, who gave up their series, left. This summer, the 30-round Regular Series, glazed with six local-inspired matches, will be played in the Superpesis of 13 clubs.

The game managers unanimously ranked Manse Pp, who won the championship last autumn, as the champion favorite for the summer. The only scattered vote made the Kouvola Beaters vote for themselves from the abandoned Mansen quarterback From Juhani Lehtimäki.

Mansen is scheduled to play 14 matches at the visiting courts before a new East-West stadium is completed for the store in early July. Home matches are played by Tampereers at least in Helsinki, Loimaa, Ikaalinen and Vaasa. JoMak is ranked ahead of the most successful clubs of the 21st century, Vimpel’s Veto and Jymy.

“The game managers seem to appreciate the individuals on our team. Now let’s see how to get them to play together, ”said JoMan Huotari.

“The still life of the challenger is a passel for us. Big changes have taken place. However, the differences in the top five are marginal. It’s unfortunate that Korona is still spinning around here, but I can’t play the full series here, ”emphasized Komulainen, Jymy’s fan.

Summer indeed, the bitter aftertaste may come from an ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It has been emphasized to clubs that match transfers are not very easy to make.

Without match cancellations, the champion team must play a minimum of 39 and a maximum of 45 matches.

According to the rankings of the referees, Seinjoki’s Jymy-Jussei, Kankaanpää Mail and PattU have the biggest contract to dodge the fate of at least one club that will surely fall out of the series and one of the crew to be eliminated.