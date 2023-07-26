Baseball | A rare match in the men’s Superpesis – penalty kicks were scored for all KpL players

KpL burned the people of Tampere with the strength of the whole team. The other two matches of the evening stretched into the relegation race.

Kouvola A rarity was seen in Tuesday’s meeting between the ball hitters and Manse Pp in the men’s Superpesis, when KpL beat their visitors from Tampere 1–0 (8–6, 4–4).

If away game statistics were kept in baseball, all KpL players would have been hit by pitches. Less often, it happens that both of the team’s cupbearers also spin shots.

About the men in KpL’s backfield Teemu Nikkanen threw two very important fires and Tommi Mäentaus one. Of the Kopla smokers, the five Mansen pioneers had salted the most diligently Jasper Luoma.

“It sounds quite rare. It’s good that everyone has successes. We’ve had volatility in the away game, but we’re going in a better direction”, commented the KpL striker who threw two shots Aleksi Vainio.

However, Mansen threw the most pieces, six Konsta Hötyläinen.

KpL made their runs in the opening period in bunches. In the third inning, five consecutive batters singled home runs. The final blow was carried out by the Heinola player with his first main series Aapo Kinnunen19, whose second-wicket haul yielded 1+2 runs.

In the second episode, Mansen’s joker Perttu Ruuskan the two-run breakthrough was the worst obstacle to KpL’s full point pot. Ruuska hit three runs, so he is the top hitter in the entire series with 72 runs.

KpL’s Mäentaus hit home three times and was the first to break the 40 home runs mark in the forward statistics.

There were 2,423 spectators in Kouvola, so KpL is the most watched team in the series with an average audience of 1,872 for its home matches.

Evening in the other two matches, the winner was searched for more than three hours and a quarter of an hour, when they both stretched to the relegation race.

The meeting between Kiteen Pallo and Hyvinkää Tahko ended 2–1 (6–9, 5–1, 0–0, 2–1), when Jiri Pippola and Samu Vainikainen were successful in the opening match of the relegation race.

The meeting between Seinäjoki’s Jymy-Jussie and Koskenkorva’s Athletes ended 2–1 after the second round of the relegation competition (1–3, 8–5, 0–0, 3–2).