Baseball A pile of hair appeared on the floor of the toilet when Sotkamo’s Jymy celebrated baseball gold – a long and special tradition

Baseball players who win their first championship lose their hair in Sotkamo.

Baseball Sotkamon Jymy, who won the Finnish championship on Saturday, continued the gold festival according to the traditional formula also in Sapsojärvi after playing.

One Sotkamo tradition is shaving hair from players or backgrounds who won the championship for the first time, and the hair left right away on Saturday night.

Although endurance winner Jymy already won the 19th Finnish Championship gold in his history, there were many first-timers on the team that underwent rejuvenation surgery.

SuperJymy’s marketing manager Olli Korhonen Shared on Twitter picture proves that there was enough to shave in Sotkamo on Saturday night.

Of the players, their hair was only allowed to be kept Roope Korhonen (12 gold), Niko Korhonen (6), Topi Korhonen (5) and Niilo Piiponniemi (5).

SuperJymyn managing director Mikko Kuosmanen told me on Sunday afternoon about Jymy’s haircut tradition.

“I don’t remember when it was introduced, but yes I had at least 2001 hair left,” she said.

Kuosmanen, who won five championships as a player and four as a game manager, clarified a moment later by text message that the tradition began in 2001.

However, hair was cut in Sotkamo already at the championship party in the 1990s, the former Jymy star Janne Vuorinen recalled on Sunday afternoon.

“The game manager [Juha] From Denmark sometimes hair was cut off forcibly in the 90s, but it wasn’t related to the first-timer, ”laughed Vuorinen, who won nine and four gold medals as the game manager.

“Danish didn’t like it at all when we forcibly pulled our hair out. It was sometimes 95 or 96, I don’t remember the exact year. ”

Coronavirus the effects were seen at the Jymy championship party with no official program held on Hiuka Beach when the champions swam in Lake Sapsojärvi.

The traditional championship party at the evening restaurant was also not organized. Jymy made the decision on the basis of the recommendations and guidelines of THL, Avi and the Kainuu War.

CEO Kuosmanen said that the players celebrated the championship at Katinkulta cottages. Sunday’s program includes early evening meals provided by the club management.