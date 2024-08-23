Baseball | A peculiar mess in baseball – The association admits a mistake

Fnnish baseball|The efforts of Siilinjärvi Pesis produced the desired result.

Baseball club Siilinjärvi Pesis (SiiPe) gets to keep its place in the women’s First Division. The board of the Päsäpalloliitto admits that the Päsäpalloliitto has made a clear mistake in its previous decision.

Baseball Association in the bulletin the matter is formulated as follows: The board of the Päsäpalloliitto notes that certain inconsistencies appeared in the previous decision-making procedures.

It’s about the final round of the women’s Ykköspesis regular season, where SiiPe faced Seinäjoki Maila-Jussit and had to be relegated. With a win, Siipe would have avoided the qualifiers.

The match caused an uproar because Maila-Jussie had an unrepresentable player in the lineup. SiiPe had asked the Päsäpalloliitto to find out eligibility, but the Päsäpalloliitto upheld the result of the match. When SiiPe also lost the qualifying matches, it was therefore about to fall from Ykköspesis.

SiiPe did not leave the matter there, but asked the board of the Päsäpalloliitto to handle the decision-making regarding the case. Now the Päsäpalloliito’s executive board raised its hand as a sign of the union’s mistake.

After receiving SiiPe, it will keep its place in the series, next season 17 teams will play in Ykköspesis. The association will inform later how the series will be played.