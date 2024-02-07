Baseball | A new twist in the case of Joni Rytkönen, who is suspected of sexually abusing a child

The minor was not considered guilty of disseminating information that violates private life.

Prosecutor finished the baseball player Joni Rytkösen related preliminary investigation, in which a minor girl was suspected of distributing sensitive material.

According to the decision to limit the preliminary investigation made by the prosecutor, the minor was suspected of disseminating information that violated private life and unauthorized dissemination of a sexual image as a young person.

The events discussed in the preliminary investigation took place in Joensuu and took place between the end of 2022 and the spring of 2023.

Based on the director of investigation's proposal, the prosecutor made a decision to limit the preliminary investigation. According to the prosecutor, there was no evidence of crimes sufficient for prosecution.

The sexual crime investigation, in which Rytkönen is a suspect, is still ongoing. The crime is sexual abuse of a child. Rytkönen has previously denied having committed the crime. He has also said that he was behind the request for an investigation into the girl.

From the public it appears from the decision to limit the preliminary investigation that the girl has received messages on her phone and that she has opened messages in the presence of other people.

In the preliminary investigation, it appeared that there was a person with the girl in some situations who filmed the opening of the messages.

“Such a procedure cannot be considered as presenting a picture or video as referred to in the law, because the interested party did not know its content when opening the message,” the decision explains.

According to the decision, it was a young person's attempt to resolve a situation in which he had received unwanted messages. The prosecutor also took the girl's age into account in his decision.

“Young age is usually associated with more limited opportunities to consider the actual effects of one's actions than an adult, the decision states.”

The prosecutor points out in the information about the matter that the interested party, i.e. in this case Rytkönen, has the right to use his own right to prosecute in the case.

Sports at the end of January, the ethical disciplinary board suspended Rytkönen for sexual harassment. The ban will continue until the end of June.

According to the Disciplinary Board's release, Rytkönen was considered to have harassed two underage girls playing baseball on social media between November 2022 and April 2023.

According to the board, Rytkönen sent sexually suggestive messages to the girls. Rytkönen said he would take the decision to the Sports Legal Protection Board.

Rytkönen has won the men's Superpesis leaderboard three times. He won the Finnish championship in 2020 in Sotkamo Jymy.

Joensuun Maila, who plays in Men's Superpesis, suspended Rytkönen from his activities last May, when the incidents came to light. Rytkönen managed to play one Superpesis match last season before his retirement.

Correction 7.2. 7:41 p.m.: In the introduction to the story, there was talk about spreading information that violates private life. The correct term is dissemination of information that violates private life.