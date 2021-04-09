Baseball | A hairy surprise guest interrupts a baseball game – In the video, a gray cat lies on the field and escapes its catchers

Colorado Rockies Stadium employees eventually eliminated the surprise guest.

9.4. 14:55

Baseball game was suspended a week ago due to a special incident. Los Angeles Dodgers played against the Colorado Rockies when the cat unexpectedly ran on the field.

The gray cat decided to throw himself properly into the baseball races. The hairy visitor ran into the middle of the field and didn’t seem to be a mox at the game, but after his sprint put the ground in the middle of the field.

After a while, however, the cat continued to run as the player approached it. After escaping the lawn, the cat was followed by two members of the Rockies staff, one of whom grabbed the cat’s lap.

The game was allowed to continue after the extra visitor was removed from the field. The Dodgers eventually won the game 11-6.