Baseball | A double win for Kiteela in three hours, Jymy-Jussit ended Tahko’s season

Men’s On Sunday, the Superpesis quarter-final qualifiers stretched into further matches, from which Kiteen Pallo and Seinäjoki’s Jymy-Jussit managed to continue. KiPa was facing a forced victory in the actual match. The hosts were able to freeze the Pattijoki Athletes with a score of 2–1 (0–1, 4–0, 0–0, 3–2).

Raahelaites won the opening period Tuukka Sarkkinen to a wrong delivery with a two-handed flick that was enough to bring in a run from the top-spinner Mikael Mäkelä.

The winning run in the second inning was scored by KiPa, who only scored two runs in the regular season Joona Lehtinen. The home run ended with a tying run in the fourth after four runs had already been scored in the second inning Samu Vainikainen sunk the ball into the center seam worth the winning run 3–2.

In the new super innings started after a ten-minute break, KiPa, who chose to open, only had one free run, which was named by a joker Jiri Pippola.

“In a couple of days, we got pretty deep. At the last moment, we seized our opportunity in the second period. When you go all-terrain, even a single victory feels really good,” summed up KiPa’s game director Sami Partanen.

KiPa’s great heroes included the catcher who was added to the lineup for Sunday Topias Kaksonen.

Seinäjoki On Saturday, Jymy-Jussit lost the advantage they claimed with their victory over Hyvinkää by losing to Tahko 0–2 (4–7, 2–5). The winning run of both periods of the actual match was a total of four homers Juha Korhonen handwriting.

Jymy-Jussit, who spent a long time in the latter groups of the series, made it to the top eight Took Kettusen with a run batted in to open the follow-up game.

The semi-finals start on Wednesday. They are played on a best-of-seven basis, so you can get to the medal games with four wins.

Vimpeli Veto, who won the regular season, will be challenged by Jymy-Jussit, who won the regular season. Runner-up Sotkamon’s Jymy will face eighth-placed KiPa.