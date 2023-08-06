Baseball | 19-year-old Iivari Vihanto hit the hardest measured throw in baseball history

Vihanto was selected for the value match at the last moments.

Baseball The East-West match in Sotkamo saw a historic performance on Saturday. Jymy’s bucket of Sotkamo Iivari Vihanto namely, threw a baseball at the fastest measured velocity ever.

The vegetable throw took off at a speed of 161.5 kilometers per hour. Superpesis website according to Vihanto was the overwhelming winner in the race. Kempele’s Kirin in a three-player competition Tuomas Jussilan the result was 144.8 kilometers per hour and Manse PP’s Tomi Lehtonen 144 kilometers per hour.

In the past, at least the one who switched to baseball has shown a strong throwing hand Konsta Kurikkafor which a throw of 159 kilometers per hour has been measured. According to Kurika’s website this result would be the previous most measured throw.

Iivari Vihanto plays in his first East-West match. He was chosen at the last moments, when there were absentees in the eastern team.

The men’s ranking match will be played on Sunday.