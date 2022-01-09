Baseball | 17-year-old makes history in Australia – Baseball pro Genevieve Beacom wants to encourage girls: “If someone tries to push you into softball, don’t listen”

Genevieve Beacom became the first woman to play baseball on a professional team in the Australian League on Saturday.

Australian Melbourne Aces to sign 17-year-old pitcher for junior players Genevieve Beacomin for the period 2022-2023.

I’m following the website statesThat deal is historic: Beacom is the first woman to play for a professional baseball team in Australia.

Beacom played their debut in the league on Saturday when the team faced Adelaide Giants. The game ended in a 7-1 victory for the Giants, he says The Washington Post.

“When I got on the field, I just wanted to stop running. They had their moments, and my goal was just to block the runs and score, ”Beacom told the magazine.

Southpaw the starting feeder has made history in the past, the club’s website says. Beacom was also the first woman in the number one division.

In 2018, she was the first woman to be named to represent Victoria on the Baseball Victoria U16 team. He competed in the 2019 Australian Youth Championships in Sydney.

The development of the athlete has not gone unnoticed in sports circles.

“I have been following the development of this young woman as a player, including playing in Victoria and Australia,” Aces head coach and former MLB pitcher Peter Moylan said according to the Washington Post.

“He has earned his place on the Melbourne Aces development list 100%,” Moylan adds.

Player hopes the deal will help him get to the United States to play. He believes the competitive environment and the lessons learned from the Aces coaching staff will make him a better player.

On Saturday, Beacom sent a message to young girls looking to play baseball.

“If someone is trying to force you to do something you don’t want to do, push you into softball, or do sports that you supposedly should be playing, then don’t listen. Do what you want to do, and if you work hard enough, you’re sure to get somewhere, ”Beacom said, according to The Washington Post.