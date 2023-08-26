Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2023 – 21:21

One month after the company closed the sale of 13% of the base metals business, the president of Vale, Eduardo Bartolomeo, said this Friday, the 25th, that the division that houses the copper and nickel operations represents the “jewel in the crown of ” from the mining company. “The base metals business is clearly the jewel in the crown”, said Bartolomeo while participating in the forum of the Esfera Brasil group in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo.

At the end of July, the mining company announced the sale, for US$ 3.4 billion, of 13% of the base metals unit to Manara Minerais, from Saudi Arabia, which stayed with 10%, and the American investment company Engine No 1, which acquired another 3%. Expected investments in the business over the next decade are around US$ 25 billion to US$ 30 billion.

In Brazil alone, investments should reach R$ 50 billion in the period, informed Bartolomeo, citing plans to double production of copper, from 450,000 to 900,000 tons per year, and nickel, from approximately 200,000 to 300,000 tons per year. year.

Despite the attention given to metals that will be more consumed with the greater production of batteries in the energy transition, Bartolomeo considered that iron ore remains a business, in his own words, “sexy”, as it is an input for “green steel”. “There will be nothing without steel”, pointed out the president of Vale.

“Ore is sexy, it is necessary and it induces regional development, as Vale has always done throughout its history,” added Bartolomeo.

