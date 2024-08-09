BELLUNO. A 41-year-old man from Montichiari (Brescia) died after falling during a wingsuit jump. The accident occurred in the Belluno area near the Capanna Trieste refuge in Taibon Agordino under the slopes of Civetta. The victim, an expert base jumper, was seen falling in Val Corpassa while he was jumping with his wingsuit. When the alarm was raised, the helicopter with the Suem 118 paramedics immediately headed towards the area, flying over the Capanna Trieste refuge. Unfortunately, the search ended with the discovery of the man’s lifeless body. According to an initial reconstruction by the Alpine Rescue team, the victim hit a rocky spire during the jump and fell.



Val Badia, Piz da Lech launch: base jumper Raian Kamel dies at 36 06 August 2024