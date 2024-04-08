Home page World

A base jumper jumped to her death in the Lake Garda Mountains on Saturday morning. The Canadian was considered an experienced athlete. Recovering the dead was very complicated.

Riva del Garda – Basje jumping is a hobby for people who love the adrenaline rush – and flying like a bird. Jumping from mountain cliffs or skyscrapers and then rushing into the depths in a bat-like jumpsuit, only to pull out the parachute at the last moment, is fascinating – and in many cases fatal. On Saturday, a Canadian woman's jump in the Lake Garda mountains in northern Italy cost her life.

The Becco dell'Aquila seen from below. Dozens of base jumpers have already died here. © IMAGO/xGurty5x

The Becco dell'Aquila (in German: The Eagle's Beak) on the 1,545 meter high Monte Brento, about 18 kilometers north of Lake Garda, is one of the most popular spots for base jumpers from all over the world.

Over 15,000 base jumpers jump off cliffs on Lake Garda every year

From an extremely steep cliff you can drop 400 meters vertically, which means almost ten seconds of free fall. The total height difference is 1200 meters. Around 15,000 jumps are completed here every year. The rock platform at the jump site is 15 by five meters in size and is slightly inclined towards the Sarca valley. In YouTube videos you can watch base jumpers jump into the depths from this hotspot.

It is now polished and slippery from being walked on many times by BASE jumpers. The landing point is at a parking lot on the SS state road to Gardesana Occidentale.

Canadian woman has already made over 600 jumps: this time the parachute opened too early

On Saturday (April 6th) the Canadian Haley P. (41) wanted to jump. The woman said loudly ildolomiti.it has already completed 600 base jumps and is a member of the Canadian Sport Parachuting Association. Early in the morning, around 7:40 a.m., she started her jump into the depths. But she made a fatal mistake. According to the Trentino Mountain Rescue Service, after a few hundred meters she opened her umbrella too early. She was thrown against the rocks and caught on a ledge.

The rescue of the fallen base jumper from the steep wall was very complicated. © https://www.soccorsoalpinotrentino.it/

A helicopter was alerted. “The helpless woman was in an extremely difficult to reach point under some steep cliffs, forcing the helicopter to drop six rescuers onto the ledge below,” Trent Mountain Rescue said.

Rescuers have to build a 60 meter path in the steep wall

A BASE jumper fell to her death in northern Italy (archive photo). © Copyright: xOliverxFurrerx via www.imago-images.de

The mountain rescuers had to make their way through a 60-meter-long path with individually inserted hooks and ropes to the victim, who was no longer showing any signs of life. “A lengthy and difficult task that required further intervention from the helicopter to provide the rescuers with all the material necessary for the approach, which ended at around 2.30 p.m. when the group reached the jumper, who had already died after the strong impact” , it continues.

After the carabinieri of Riva del Garda gave permission for the body to be removed, the body was lowered towards the ledge so that it could finally be transported down to the valley by helicopter. The rescue ended at 6 p.m. According to the Internet list of base jumping fatalities, Haley P. is the 476th victim of the sport since 1981. At Becco dell'Aquila alone, 23 dead base jumpers have been counted since 1980.

It was only in February that the Italian Alessando F. fell to his death on Lake Como. In 2022, a German base jumper jumped off a mountain cliff in Switzerland and died. (jw)