A 33-year-old athlete died after falling to the ground on the rocksafter having launched himself as base jumper from Forcellinomountain resort of Piani Resinelli above Abbadia Lariana, in the Lecco area. The young man was found lifeless after the alarm was raised by his friends. He had jumped around 13:00. According to an initial reconstruction, after the jump he would have been betrayed by a problem with the canvas that should have made him glide. The police are investigating the dynamics of the incident.

The hypothesis is that the wingsuit canopy would not have opened during the launch from a wall at a height 1,280 meters. According to initial reports, the man was with a group of 4-5 people to make the flight.



They have been mobilized the air rescue, the Alpine rescue, the fire brigade and the Carabinieri. The man’s body was found, after several hours of searching, in the woods below the launch area.





Last February, another athlete lost his life in similar circumstances, Alessandro Fiorito, born in 1961, from Gallarate, in the province of Varese, professional pilot, who had launched himself with a wingsuit from the same point. He also died after a fall of over 300 meters on the Forcellinoin the province of Lecco: the sail on his rig had not opened. In that case, the alarm was raised by a diver who was about to dive into Lake Como.