From: Johannes Welte

Death in the Alps: In the Italian Dolomites, a base jumper crashed into a rock while jumping from the Sella on Wednesday. Apparently he died instantly.

Corvara – The base jumper wanted to fly in Italy from the Piz da Lech (2911 meters), a side peak of the famous Sella near Corvara (Bolzano province) to the 1700 meter high Mittagstal. He had climbed a via ferrata with his girlfriend before jumping off the summit in a wingsuit. The wingsuit is a wing suit in which a wing is formed between the arms and legs when the extremities are stretched out, with which the base jumper can control his flight when gliding down into the valley. The ripcord for the parachute must be pulled in good time before the impact so that the athlete can land safely.

Italy: Dolomite summit very popular with base jumpers

The Finn and his girlfriend had agreed that they would meet again after the jump in the valley in the village of Colfosco. The jump from the Piz da Lech is very popular with base jumpers, as videos on the internet show.

The partner climbed back into the valley. But her friend did not come to the agreed meeting point. When he still hadn’t arrived there in the late afternoon and hadn’t sent any messages to his cell phone, the girlfriend alerted the rescue services.

The Sella Group seen here from the Crespeina Pass. © Johannes Welte

Death in the Alps: girlfriend waits in vain at the agreed meeting point

The mountain rescue team from Alta Badia set out on foot to search for the Finn, and the rescue helicopter from Aiut Alpin also went up. Rescuers found the base jumper near a snow field. For him, however, any help came too late – he was dead. The rescue workers recovered the casualty with a cable winch and flew him into the valley.

At the point where the rescue workers found the body, a base jumper fell fatally three years ago, as Fabian Oberbacher from the abbey mountain rescue service told the South Tyrolean daily newspaper explained. The route that the young Finn wanted to fly is very popular with BASE jumpers, they say. However, there is a section where rocks have to be circumnavigated. Presumably this was exactly the point where the young Finn was doomed.

Dangerous hobby: already 455 dead base jumpers

It was only on Sunday that a base jumper (42) from Tyrol had a fatal accident on the Chäserrugg mountain in the Swiss canton of St. Gallen. He had crashed shortly before landing on the official landing site. The rescue workers could only determine the death of the man. The Alpine task force of the St. Gallen cantonal police is investigating how the accident happened. In March last year, a German base jumper (48) fell to his death in the Lauterbrunnen valley in Switzerland.

Base jumping, which has been in vogue since the 1980s, is a life-threatening sport: a list maintained on the Internet since 1981 counts 455 fatalities worldwide to date. The term base jumping (also written BASE or BASE jumping) is a paraphrase for object jumping, i.e. skydiving from fixed objects as opposed to skydiving from an airplane. People also like to jump from skyscrapers or bridges.