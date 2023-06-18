Data provided by Fapesp’s research center makes it possible to visualize voting in the main urban centers of the country

A new electoral database with votes for the 2022 elections from all polling places in the State of São Paulo and in the main metropolitan regions of Brazil is available free of charge on the CEM (Centro de Estudos da Metrópole) website.

The public use bank contains information regarding the place where people vote and allows spatial analysis of electoral results. For the Power360you can access all the results for the 2022 general elections in states and municipalities here.

CEM is a Center for Research, Innovation and Dissemination of Fapesp (Foundation for Research Support of the State of São Paulo) with headquarters at USP (University of São Paulo) and at Cebrap (Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning).

The new database brings the sum of all the ballot boxes that make up the polling places. Together they make up the electoral zones. The main polling places are public schools, but also refer to universities, kindergartens, private schools, detention centers and Fundação Casa (Center for Socio-Educational Assistance to Adolescents).

The base contains all 18,184 polling places in the main metropolitan regions of Brazil, in addition to Greater São Paulo, which was previously available:

Belo Horizonte (Minas Gerais);

Belém (Pará);

Campinas and Baixada Santista (Sao Paulo);

Curitiba, Parana);

Federal District (DF);

Fortaleza, ceara);

Goiania Goias);

Porto Alegre (Rio Grande do Sul);

Recife Pernambuco);

Rio de Janeiro – RJ);

Salvador, Bahia); It is

Vitoria, Espirito Santo).

In addition to the cartographic file, the Excel table with the votes by party of candidates for president, governor and senator, as well as federal and state deputy, in each of the locations can be found on the CEM website.

All CEM databases on elections are built from the polling place, except for the database on electoral zones, which is already consolidated by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The electoral zone is the geographically delimited region within a Federation unit, managed by an electoral registry office, which centralizes and coordinates the voters domiciled there.

In addition to this base by polling places in the Brazilian metropolitan regions and the State of São Paulo, the CEM Transfer and Dissemination Team made available information on the 2022 election results by municipality in Brazil and for the entire State of São Paulo.

To consult the Elections database, simply:

go to the “Download Data” page at this link;

click on the “Transfer and Data” menu of the home page;

select in the menu “Types and Themes” (on the left) in the items “Cartographic” and “Elections”, respectively.

Clicking on show more, the file in ZIP format will appear containing the cartographic file, in Shape format, and the data dictionary, in PDF.

SEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power360 maintains a collection of thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There are studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral polls available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the evolution of each candidate. Access the Survey Aggregator by clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of the Power360on its website in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.

With information from FAPESP Agency.