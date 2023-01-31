Monterrey, Nuevo León.- When reiterating that Agustín Basave has arrived to join the Municipality of Monterrey as the new Secretary of the City Council, Mayor Luis Donaldo Colosio pointed out that the main task of the licensed federal legislator will be to put the house in order.

After inaugurating the eighth toy library in the company of his wife Marilu Garcia, president of the Monterrey DIFthe Emecist Edil explained that Basave’s main tasks will be to work on the foreign policy of the municipality.

“The foreign policy of the municipality in a matter of permission, alcohol, shows, commerce (and) that order the issue within the councilthe whole legislative issue,” he commented.

“It is something very important because we want it to prosper, because it is something historic for the City of Monterrey, it is that the new model of Civic Justice prospers and comes to fruition.”

It is expected that the federal deputy licensed by Citizen movementwill take protest at his position tomorrow in the second ordinary session of the Cabildo.