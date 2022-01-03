The story of Basant, the daughter of the Kafr El-Zayat Center in Gharbia Governorate, caused an uproar in Egypt, as she committed suicide after her attempts to convince her relatives that the pictures distributed to them by a young man had failed.

According to Egyptian media reports, a young man tried to blackmail Basant into getting to know him, installing her face on obscene pictures and publishing them on social media.

A picture was circulated of a message that Basant wrote before her suicide, directed to her mother, saying: “Mama, I hope you understand me, I am not (not) this girl, and these are superimposed pictures, God Almighty, and I swear to God, this is what I (not me).”

And she continued: “Mama, I am a young girl who does not deserve (not deserve) what is happening to this. I am seriously depressed. Mama, I am not able to suffocate, I am tired hard.”

Commenting on the incident, Al-Azhar International Center for Electronic Fatwa said, “Accusing people of falsehood, and fraud in attributing falsehood to them with slander and slander, is a malicious inhuman crime, which God combined – in forbidding it – with the worship of idols.”

And he added in a statement: “Blackmailing people with plagiarized accusations through fake images using modern programs or other ways in which people’s honor and honor can be challenged, is a hateful lie, extreme abuse and forbidden slander.”

He continued: “Because of the effects of this heinous crime on individuals and societies, in real and virtual reality, and in order to achieve the supreme goals of Islam in preserving public order and the system of values ​​and morals, God Almighty has threatened the perpetrator of this crime with torment in this world and the hereafter, and deprived him of his mercy. to the limits of God, wading through the honor of people.”

The consequences of this incident still resonate on social media, as the hashtag “A right to a cent must be returned” was issued to demand the punishment of the fabricator of the photos.