For two years Bas Beumelhof (52) worked almost day and night on the design and implementation of the ‘new’ Boetzelaer. The result deserved a celebration, but precisely during the official opening, the architect fell on the back of his head in his ‘own’ swimming pool out of nowhere. It was a huge blow with big and unexpected consequences. Breumelhof is no longer a structural engineer, but a swimming pool director.

