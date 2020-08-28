This obligation will come into force from 8 a.m. and will apply to all people over 11 years old.

The prefect of Bas-Rhin, Josiane Chevalier, has decided to make the wearing of the mask compulsory from Saturday from 8 a.m. and “until at least September 30” in Strasbourg and in the 12 other communes of the department with more than 10,000 inhabitants, announced the prefecture on Friday 28 August. This obligation will apply to “persons over 11 years old”, But “people practicing physical, sporting and artistic activities (…) as well as people with disabilities presenting a medical certificate”, are not affected.

The Bas-Rhin prefecture invokes “a worrying acceleration” of the Covid-19 epidemic “especially among young people” with a “incidence rate [qui] in fact continues to double every week “. According to her, the new provisions aim to “slow down the acceleration of viral circulation, before the department reaches the alert thresholds”. “Educational checks will be carried out initially this weekend” But “infringements will then be punished with a fine of 135 euros”, warns the prefecture.