After Paris, Marseille and even Toulouse, it is the turn of Strasbourg and its region to be affected by the obligation to wear a mask outdoors. The municipalities of more than 10,000 inhabitants of Bas-Rhin must apply the rule since Saturday August 29. Journalist Marie Coulon was in the city of Hoenheim at midday. “This is a measure that is not unanimous in any case on the side of elected officials, neither on the substance, nor on the form”, she specifies.

“Of course, the prefecture evokes a worrying acceleration of the epidemic, especially among young people with 91 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants detected this week in the department. But most of the mayors of the 13 municipalities concerned evoke a decision taken unilaterally without real consultation. The ecological mayor of Strasbourg even speaks of an obligation that is not very relevant, ineffective, she has already announced that she will not mobilize the municipal police on possible checks “, tells the journalist from France 3. On the side of the inhabitants, on the other hand, it is rather resignation that prevails.

The JT

The other subjects of the news