A 25-year-old man died in Boofzheim (Bas-Rhin) on the night of Thursday December 31 to Friday January 1, “the head torn off” by a firework mortar, announced the prefecture.

“A 25 year old young man died after handling a mortar” fireworks on the occasion of New Year’s Eve, said the prefecture. The victim had “the head torn off” by shooting, she said, after initially mentioning a cardiac arrest.

A 24-year-old man, who accompanied him, had “the damaged face” by shooting. He was hospitalized. “They were in the street manipulating” the mortar when the accident occurred, AFP learned from the gendarmerie.

Three other people were injured in the hand in other municipalities of Bas-Rhin. The prefecture, like that of Haut-Rhin, had banned the sale and purchase of fireworks throughout the month of December. Nevertheless, at midnight, firecrackers and mortars resounded throughout the greater Strasbourg area. Residents were dragging them from their homes, with the curfew forbidding going out after 8 p.m.

Cars were set on fire in various districts of Strasbourg, but in far fewer numbers than on last year’s New Year’s Eve, during which police and firefighters were violently attacked.