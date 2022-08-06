Storm the summit. get European football. They better not think about it in Galgenwaard for the time being. At least, not if the duel with RKC is normative. It was mainly thanks to Bas Dost that a poor FC Utrecht took a point in Waalwijk on Saturday: 2-2.

The season is exactly 33 minutes old, when the FC Utrecht supporters make an urgent request to their own team. Wake up, that’s the message from the bulging section in Waalwijk. It only partially arrives, it turns out more than an hour later. Thanks to two goals from substitute Bas Dost, the team turned the 2-0 deficit into a 2-2 draw against RKC. To the sounds of ‘All balls on Bassie’, the players enter the dressing room of the Mandemakers Stadium with mixed feelings.

It would be a bit too cynical to get the term ‘panic’ out of the mothballs again in Galgenwaard, because one match played in the competition is still too little of a benchmark. And yet: the new trainer Fraser will be irrevocably shocked by what he saw play right before his eyes, especially in the first half. Barring a few upturns, such as the opportunities for Othmane Boussaid and Daishawn Redan, his team made a mess of it for 45 minutes straight against a surprisingly strong RKC, which deserved a 2-0 through hits from Dario van den Buijs and tastemaker Iliass Bel Hassani. 0 lead. See also Opinion | Maybe the king should call John de Mol

RKC Waalwijk celebrates the 2-0. © Pro Shots / Toin Damen



Tellingly, Mike van der Hoorn was only pointing at the second goal. The weak-playing defender, later replaced by the much more stable Mark van der Maarel, thus symbolized the long-suffering in Fraser’s team before half-time. RKC was very happy with so much freedom and space.

What is certain: the apparently not yet completely match fit Bas Dost will now kick off at FC Utrecht. He and dynamic motorbike Luuk Brouwers are pre-eminently responsible for ensuring that FC Utrecht still takes a point from Waalwijk this Saturday evening. Shortly after his substitute in the 46th minute, Dost is alert when RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen does not have a shot from Boussaid, 1-2. In the final phase, the tall striker then rams the 2-2 against the ropes with his head.

A nice revival you could say. But based on status and budget, a draw against one of the smallest premier league clubs is undeniably too little. And that is exactly what the FC Utrecht players realize when they run off after more than ninety minutes. The start of the season has, as so often, turned out to be a disappointment. See also President Biden laughs at mocking his failure

WAALWIJK – 06-08-2022, Mandemakers stadium. Dutch football, premier league, season 2022-2023. RKC – Utrecht. final result 2-2, FC Utrecht player Bas Dost scored two goals © Pro Shots / Toin Damen









Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Goal Alert

Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal from your checked club within five minutes during matches. Follow all (international) football via our live football center.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.