About ten years ago he changed course. Since then, life has been one big journey of discovery for Bas Lievens. The Zeeland Yoga School in Middelburg, of which he has been co-owner for a year, is his latest destination, but certainly not his last.

“I wasn’t really into that. I lived my life, went with the flow of going to school and getting your diploma. I didn’t think so much about who I was and what I ultimately wanted to become. That was also the case with my choice of study. I heard about business administration, which seemed interesting to me, so I decided to do that. During my student days in Nijmegen I was a huge party animal. It was always fun and the study followed a bit behind. I eventually made it through hanging and strangling, but I really lived from day to day.”