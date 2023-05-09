On Monday, the head of the regional government and his deputy met in Erbil, in a step that, according to observers, will contribute to turning the page on tension and disagreement, which almost amounted to a complete rupture, and talk about the return of the specter of internal fighting and the formation of two governments in the region.

Provincial government statement

According to a statement issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, in which it said: “The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received, on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, and in a positive atmosphere, financial and administrative problems facing the Kurdistan Regional Government were discussed, and it was agreed to solve all problems from Through dialogue and cooperation between all ministerial blocs within the government formation.

The statement added: “The meeting also witnessed highlighting the latest developments in the political situation in the region and the region, with an emphasis on protecting solidarity, synergy and internal unity, in order to preserve the national interests and constitutional rights of the citizens of the Kurdistan region.”

controversial files

Observers believe that this meeting, which is the first in a long time between Barzani and Talabani, on the impact of differences between the two parties over a number of files such as the election law, voter records, the quota of components, and the distribution of wealth and powers between the provinces, will pave the way for their return to work together within the framework of the regional government, which will reflect positively on The general situation in Kurdistan politically, security and economically, and will contribute to strengthening the Kurdish role in Iraq.

Considering that the two parties are governed by consensus and reliance on dialogue, no matter how severe the differences and tensions between them, especially since the general elections in the region are approaching during the month of November.

Important breakthrough

The Iraqi academic and expert on Kurdish affairs, Tariq Johar, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

This is a very important breakthrough after a long period of divergence and apprehension between the two men and between the two parties, and it represents the beginning of the return of cohesion to the regional government after months of boycotting the representatives of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and its ministers to the government sessions, as a result of the differences between it and the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Barzani and Talabani do not only represent their two parties, but they are the main pillars of the regional government, and for this reason, their divergence reflected negatively on the region locally, Iraqily and externally as well, and with this breakthrough, the Kurds’ position will be strengthened at various levels, especially in Baghdad.

Simply holding the direct face-to-face meeting is a positive step that will lead to further détente and the strengthening of climates of understanding and consensus. This meeting may soon result in the return of the National Union ministers’ team to government meetings.

US mediation

And let’s not forget that the mediations, especially the American ones, played an important role in bringing about this breakthrough, through the recent visit a few days ago of the US Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs, Barbara Leaf, to Erbil and her meeting with Talabani and Barzani, as the stability of Kurdistan is a key factor for the stability of Iraq in general.

Protect the territory’s experience

In turn, the director of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies, Ghazi Faisal Hussein, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

Relying on dialogue and communication between the various political parties in Kurdistan and Iraq in general is undoubtedly the best way to solve problems, overcome differences and dispel misunderstandings. In this context, the meeting of Masrour Barzani and Qubad Talabani constitutes a very important step towards ending the climate of tension prevailing in the region for months between the two main parties there. And strive to find understandings and consensus framed by the higher interests of the region and Iraq.

After this breakthrough, the region will embark on a new phase of interaction, cooperation and partnership between the two parties, in a way that guarantees the activation of the service and development performance of the regional government and the division of labor and tasks between the two parties in this regard.

Thus, dialogue is the indispensable way, no matter how intense the differences and partisan rivalries and rivalries become, to ensure security and prosperity and protect civil peace in a way that fortifies the experience of Iraqi Kurdistan, which reflects positively on the general Iraqi situation and contributes to strengthening relations between Baghdad and Erbil and settling the differences between them.