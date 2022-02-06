Barù suffered a bereavement in the Big Brother VIP house: that’s who he told
Another mourning looms in the house of the Big Brother VIPthis time it’s about the Baru’s grandmother. The competitor, among the last to enter, still has a difficult personality to interpret and in this moment of pain, unlike his teammates, he had a particular reaction.
The authors told him about the loss of his grandmother in private, as it was also for Alessandro Basciano when he lost his grandfather.
However, unlike the young man, Barù has decided to reveal it only to a few people. Among these is Soleil Sorge to whom she declared:
This is because you saw me down in the dumps. You know I’m sad about that here, now you know. […] Quiet everything is ok, she was sick, I’m sad of course, you know I was very attached to her. But no, I don’t want to tell everyone because I don’t like fakes, you know those things that happen in these cases, so I prefer not to say it for now. – Barù concluded talking about mourning – Yes I knew, but calm for me, thank you very much anyway.
The other competitors he told about the luto were Davide Silvestri and Kabir. He preferred not to tell Giucas Casella because he imagined that the news would be resold (even in good faith).
At his entrance Barù spoke of his family and explained:
I have had wonderful and super inclusive family members. For example no one has ever told me not to go with men, they have no prejudices or backward thinking patterns. I grew up in a very open family in this sense. If I had wanted to get engaged to a male, it would have been normal for them. I would describe it as a gay friendly environment, my godfather is gay. From my grandmother to everyone else, they are people with very broad views and with a truly right worldview.
