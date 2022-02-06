Another mourning looms in the house of the Big Brother VIPthis time it’s about the Baru’s grandmother. The competitor, among the last to enter, still has a difficult personality to interpret and in this moment of pain, unlike his teammates, he had a particular reaction.

The authors told him about the loss of his grandmother in private, as it was also for Alessandro Basciano when he lost his grandfather.

However, unlike the young man, Barù has decided to reveal it only to a few people. Among these is Soleil Sorge to whom she declared:

This is because you saw me down in the dumps. You know I’m sad about that here, now you know. […] Quiet everything is ok, she was sick, I’m sad of course, you know I was very attached to her. But no, I don’t want to tell everyone because I don’t like fakes, you know those things that happen in these cases, so I prefer not to say it for now. – Barù concluded talking about mourning – Yes I knew, but calm for me, thank you very much anyway.

The other competitors he told about the luto were Davide Silvestri and Kabir. He preferred not to tell Giucas Casella because he imagined that the news would be resold (even in good faith).

At his entrance Barù spoke of his family and explained: