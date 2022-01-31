The winemaker is one of the least convinced of the model’s behavior in the house

Delia’s entry into the house of the Big Brother Vip it has shifted the equilibrium that had been created. The tenants look badly at the moves of the model who seems to have entered with the intention of making people talk about herself.

One of the most hesitant about Delia’s behavior is Barù who has decided to ask directly for his intent in the house.

“Entering you in here, obviously it’s a job, what were you looking for? What do you want to tell about yourself? Do you want to tell something or were you looking for a scandal, did you want to add notoriety to your character? Because that also works very well, you entered perfectly “– he asked.

And Delia replied: “It would be stupid that I am here because I need visibility. I have my own job, but this is also a job, I’m here to tell. I have been misunderstood, maybe outside I have passed for the cuckold, for the one who accepted everything, for the one who had no dignity, which was never understood, it is not this, because I am also here to tell my suffering that there is it was at that moment, I was not understood and this is there. But it’s not just the fact that I have to tell the relationship with Alex “.

But Barù he is not convinced and pointed it out to the model. “I enjoy it if you’re here to throw embers on the fire, and you stir things up a bit. I perceived even worse, if I have to be honest, in my opinion it’s all a thing exploited to ride the wave by you, by Alex and it’s brilliant, I stink a little‘”.

It’s still: “I don’t mean it’s all fake, you were upset, he did something wrong. I think Alex is very skilled ” – he said.