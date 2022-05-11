Between the two complicit glances, kisses and hugs. Fans of the couple are hoping for a flashback.

Barù opened his Braci restaurant in Milan. And on the occasion of the inauguration he became the protagonist of his first interview after the experience at Big Brother Vip.

He did it with Chi House. Some images of the evening arrived thanks to the social profile of the weekly Who who shared a few moments. Barù was also able to embrace Jessica Selassiè present at the inauguration.

Between the two huge hugs and smiles that rekindled the hopes of the couple’s fans for a possible return of the flame. He was also present at the evening Rosalinda Cannavò and with her Barù has committed a series of gaffes.

During the meeting with the journalists, Barù drew Rosalinda’s attention by asking her her name. “Miss what’s your name?” – he said. And Rosalinda, amid the general embarrassment, replied: “What is my name? You do not know my name? I am deeply offended … I’m joking “.

Barù continued by asking: “You are very pretty, are you single?”. But the girl replied “Happily engaged for a year and a half“(With Andrea Zenga, ed).

Then returning to his experience at Big Brother Vip Barù confessed that behind his participation in the reality show there was the hand of his uncle Costantino Della Gherardesca.

“I went in because they asked me, maybe on December 10th. At first I didn’t want to, then my uncle was good at having a good amount a week. I did it though, I didn’t make too many m..a figures. I make more figures of m..a out there than in there. I didn’t squeeze, I didn’t hit anyone, I wasn’t violent “ – her words.

Then he subsequently attacked the interior design of the Cinecittà house: “You have to change the interior designer. Instead of putting those horrible TV sets, I’ll give you a hand next year if you want. “. And towards the final part of the interview Barù continued to fill Rosalinda Cannavò with positive comments, pointing out that she has glowing skin.

In short, a Barù without filters at the opening of his restaurant.