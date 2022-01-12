Barù Gaetani he did not seem very much in agreement with the management of the affair Katia Ricciarelli from Alfonso Signorini and of all the staff of the program. Once again the soprano was given immunity making her untouchable by nominations despite her constant offensive phrases spoken in the house especially towards Lulu.

Alfonso Signorini tried to justify this rude way of Ricciarelli by attributing it to the mirror of an obsolete mentality. “Even my mother who knows how many times she said of a foreigner ‘but he would go back to his country’, that doesn’t make her a racist” – said the conductor. Words that, however, did not please Barù who commented: “It is not a question of generation, my grandfather would never have said such a thing, I do not understand why in Italy these things are passed on, in the USA you would be fucked. Bad things”.

The winemaker did not like the whole part of the episode dedicated to the management of the dispute between Katia Ricciarelli and the Selassie sisters. Among other things, he decided he wanted to leave the house. Barù said it openly in the episode, confessing that he was tired of being inside the house and that 3 weeks are enough for his adventure.

Nor does the idea of ​​starting a relationship in the house stimulate him in order to spice up his adventure a little. Sophie and Soleil have tried several times to tease him to figure out who among them Valeria Marini and Jessica he might like it.

But speaking of the Selassie he said: “Jessica? He doesn’t understand my lines, let alone. Anyway, I wouldn’t start any love story in here, especially for half a clip, so much if I want to give her the clips of my own ”. We’ll see if he stays or leaves the house.