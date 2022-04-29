Many swear that between the two there is something tender.

Barù And Jessica Selassiè were two protagonists of the last edition of Big Brother Vip. Many have hoped for a love story between the two but at the end of the reality show each went their own way.

Barù in particular was the least convinced of getting to know Jessica. And Jessica probably disappointed at some point even stopped following the food blogger on social media. In the last few hours, however, there has been something new: Jessica has returned to follow Barù on Instagram. News that has given the couple’s fans hope.

It’s a pity that Barù sifting through his movements on social media, he appeared very close to a well-known presenter, his former flame, commenting on his photos and also appearing in his stories. Many suspect that there is something tender.

We are talking about Victoria Cabello who has published some stories in which he sees himself in the company of Barù. The food blogger first joked with Cabello’s dog then intervened advising the presenter to participate in the GF Vip.

Source: web

“I recommend it, it’s great.” – Barù said. Cabello replied: “But, in fact, even in my opinion a bathroom to be divided into 35 people and people who lose extensions were not even the spring wetsuit of a German shepherd is an experience that ‘thanks but no thanks’. I love your irony, Barù“.

Subsequently on his experience a Beijing Express Victoria said: “What would my exes say about my experience at Beijing Express? Maurizio Cattelan, who would have liked to have been a TV author in his life, will see me as a performer who launches disruptive messages. Marco Balich, a ‘hello as I am’ specialist, would say ‘good’ and then use the word ‘Beijing’ to tell me about his next Olympic ceremony. Andrea Rosso would gas up for styling, defining the mood: ‘unfuckable’. And Barùon whose firm heterosexuality I would like to reassure everyone, he would limit himself to: ‘They tell me that in those parts you eat divinely “‘ – her words.

It is clear that the two are on excellent terms, it will be necessary to see the next developments.