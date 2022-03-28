The weekend of Barù he brought with him a Saturday that left its mark on him. It can be deduced from the fact that, in the course of a few hours, the former gieffino managed to publish a somewhat lively story on Instagram (deleted immediately afterwards) and to make break-in in a directalso on Instagram, whose protagonist was nothing less than Jessica Selassié.

Icing on the cake, Barùhas repliedwith ironyto one provocation by Victoria Cabello, his ex-girlfriend currently in the cast of the Beijing Express program. But let’s go step by step.

The appearance of the former gieffino in Jessica Selassié’s Instagram direct, to which he asks: “Do you like pasta with onions?”. A playful provocation beautiful and good, as it is known that the Princess you hate that vegetable.

As for the feeling that was born between Jessica and Barù, it was the same princess as ensure that if there is something between themwill be herself to announce it and it seems that at the moment there is nothing more to add. Lastly, the well-known winemaker appeared among the comments of the last Reel by Victoria Cabello, who made fun of the latest Big Brother Vip.

Complaining to Alexa, he recalled a sketch from Beijing Express: “The guy who gave us the ride has an Italian cousin and when he called him on FaceTime I thought ‘I’ll play the card I’m famous so it gives me a longer pass. ‘, but when I said’ Hi, I’m Victoria Cabello ‘he said’ Who? ‘, you know? Nobody shits me anymore, I fell very low “.

At this point Alexa ironically replied: “There is a solution, Big Brother Vip”, which spontaneously gives rise to the ‘vaf *** on her part. Barù, in her comments, wrote: “I recommend it to you, it’s fine”.

At these words, the ex-girlfriend decides to respond with sarcasm: “But in fact, even in my opinion, a bathroom to be divided into 35 people and people who lose extensions were not even the spring wetsuit of a German shepherd is an experience that thanks but no thanks . I love the irony of her SBARÙ “.