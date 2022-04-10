Barù in a new interview with Verissimo reveals his thoughts on Jessica Selassié confirming that he never wanted or started a story with her

Barù a Verissimo returns to talk about Jessica Selassié releasing some unexpected but above all unkind statements. During the episode on Saturday 9 April, Silvia Toffanin once again interviewed the young Tuscan foodblogger together with Davide Silvestri.

The two friends proved to be more united than ever, explaining how strong their friendship is even away from the cameras of the Big Brother Vip. During the long chat, Barù returned to Jessica, freezing viewers with unexpected statements from him.

In fact, no one would ever have expected that Barù Gaetani indulged in some not very nice words towards the winner. The last months inside the Big Brother Vip had made us think that between the two gieffini there could have been a real love story. Unfortunately, however, it was not so and between the two once they were out of the reality show, the cold fell.

Barù a Verissimo on Jessica Selassié: “This story never existed”

The former competitor of the Big Brother Vip at the center of Verissimo’s studio he once again talked about Jessica Selassié. In fact, the latter confirmed that he had never embarked on a story with the winner but only a beautiful friendship.

Costantino di Gherardesca’s nephew declared that he only saw Davide Silvestri once out of GF Vip. He is the one who explained how things really are with Jessica Selassié once away from the cameras.

“I haven’t seen her yet. I have seen Davide twice and no one else. Yes, of course I’m glad to see you. But enough, no it’s not embarrassing. I’ve seen the people I want to see, I wouldn’t mind seeing them too, but let’s let them do things with her. Then now I want to go on a trip, I have a lot of things to do. I have to go to New York to visit my sister and then I wanted to do something else I can’t tell you. But when I do it I’ll tell you “ Barù explains to Silvia Toffanin.

Finally, the former gieffino explained to the winner: “I’d like to put an end to this history that never existed. I looked at her with affection, a deep love for a friend. Did I want it? I want so many things, but how can you tell. No, forget it. Not the right time slot. If I fall in love, I fall in love and I let the person I’m in love know about. I’m not shy.”