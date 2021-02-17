Melbourne (AFP)

First seed Ashley Partey’s dream of becoming the first Australian in 43 years to win the Australian Tennis Championship, the first Grand Slam of the season, ended with her exit from the quarter-finals at the hands of Czech Karolina Muchova, while Russian Daniel Medvedev reached the fourth semi-final for the first time in his career in his career. , At the expense of his countryman Andrei Rublev VII.

Mochova achieved the surprise and qualified with American Jennifer Brady to the semi-finals, beating Party 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in an hour and 57 minutes.

Barty entered the quarter-final match, without losing any group at the start of her return to the major tournaments, after she missed Flushing Meadows and Roland Garros last summer, due to fears of infection with the Corona virus.

The Australian, who won the Roland Garros title in 2019, seemed to be on her way to maintaining her brilliance, after she settled the first group quite easily 6-1 in just 24 minutes, putting an end to the perfect record of her rival in this edition.

But after she asked for a time off for treatment, Mochova, ranked 25 in the tournament, returned a different player to the “Road Liver Arena” and turned the tables on her opponent, deciding the second and third groups 6-3 and 6-2, respectively, to reach the 24-year-old, her first semi-final. In the Grand Slam, “her best result was her reaching the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in 2019.”

After putting an end to Bartie’s dream of becoming the first Australian to win the title in 43 years, and specifically since Chris O’Neill was crowned in 1978, Moshova, 24, commented on the achievement of reaching the final of a major tournament for the first time in her career by saying: I think it is “reaching this stage.” A goal to set for yourself when you play tennis, for me at least, the major tournaments, go far.

“It is a dream to reach the semi-finals, and I am happy about that.”

And about her request for a medical interrupted time, which affected Barty’s pace, Moshova revealed that she suffered from dizziness and needed rest, explaining: “I think it is somewhat related to the high temperature, yes, it affected me. I felt dizzy, felt like I was going to faint, so I called for help.

As for Barty, who prepared for the Australian championship by winning the Yara Valley pre-season title, she said, “A difficult match without a doubt. I wish I had achieved a better result, it was not my day.”

The Australian woman wished to be at least equal to what she achieved last season, when she reached the semi-finals for the first time, before ending her career at the hands of the American Sophia Kenin, who later won the title at the expense of the Spanish Garbini Mugorosa, especially as she was going to play in front of her fans after the close period ended For five days, imposed by the state of Victoria as part of combating the outbreak of mutated versions of the Corona virus.

But the journey ended at the hands of Mochova, who meets in the round of four American Brady, the 22nd, who eliminated her compatriot Jessica Bigula by beating her 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, so that the 25-year-old reached her second semi-final in the Grand Slam after Flushing Meadows last summer. When her career ended at the hands of Japanese Naomi Osaka.

Brady’s arrival to the semi-finals is a double achievement, especially since she was among those who entered quarantine for 14 days, without being allowed to participate in exercises, because she came to Australia on one of the trips with which she carried people infected with the Coronavirus.

Brady commented on her match and her compatriot Bigula, daughter of billionaire Terence Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Bills in the NFL, saying: “She pressed me, she’s an impulsive player. I tried to push her into the defense, and to be more offensive. The third group ».

Among the men, Medvedev resolved the fiery Russian confrontation with Rublev, and reached the semi-finals for the first time in Mulburn, winning 7-5, 6-3, 6-2.

Medvedev has never gone in Australia beyond the fourth round in four previous appearances, except that he reached the Flushing Meadows final in 2019, and then to the semi-finals last summer.

The 25-year-old meets the Spaniard Rafael Nadal, the second in the round of four, who is looking for the only record for the number of major titles «20 currently», or the Greek Stephanos Tsitsipas fifth.

Medvedev renewed his superiority over his 23-year-old compatriot, after he also beat him in the same round last summer in Flushing Meadows, scoring his fifth victory over five out of five confrontations between them, and preventing him from reaching the semi-finals for the first time in the Grand Slam. Until now”.

The two players suffered from very hot climatic conditions, which Medvedev referred to, saying, “I can say that during the last three points when I was most important to serve, I could not move my left leg,” describing the conditions as “very severe”.

Regarding his confrontation with Roblev, he said: “I have known him for a long time, and I know how to stand up to his powerful blows. It’s definitely one of the best games I’ve played recently, not here but last year,

He continued, “It was amazing because he was playing tennis really well, and I managed to beat him in three sets,” in a meeting that lasted two hours and five minutes.