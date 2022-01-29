the australian Ashley Barty (1) came from a second set down 1-5 to overcome in the final of the Australian Open to the american Danielle Collins (27) 6-3 and 7-6(2) and put an end to a local curse that deprived the ‘aussies’ of reaching the title in the last 44 years.

It was precisely Chris O’Neill, the last oceanic winner, who brought the Daphne Akhurst trophy to the Rod Laver Arena center court and was chosen to deliver the cup to her successor as local champion in reigning the first ‘major’ after closing a clash which lasted one hour and 27 minutes. Barty, who arrived at the big event with just one break conceded, lost two serves on serve in a second set that went on to lose 1-5.

Putting the icing on the cake of a tournament in which she did not drop a set, Barty joined American Serena Williams in winning her first Australian Open as the only active player to have won a slam competition on clay, grass and hard track.

A lot of happiness

“As an Australian, the most important thing is to be able to share this with people. It is one of the funniest audiences and you have made me play my best tennis against a champion like Danielle. It is a dream come true and I am so proud to be Australian,” she said.

She added: “These last few years have been very hard for everyone. This tournament is one of the greatest experiences I have ever had. I am very grateful to have a lot of love in my corner.”

It was her third slam crown after her titles at Roland Garros in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021. Reaching the final secured number one after the conclusion of the competition and it will be her 113th week reigning the WTA list.

EFE